NEW DELHI : Top metropolitan cities are seeing a surge in air traffic, as the domestic passenger demand revives following a fall during the second wave of covid-19, according to latest data from Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Indian airports catered to 19.64 million passengers in October, up from 15.44 million passengers in September, and 14.26 million passengers in August.

The number of international passengers in October rose to 2.2 million, from 1.69 million in September and 1.29 million in August, while domestic passenger traffic grew to 17.42 million in October, up from 13.75 million in September and 12.97 million in August highlighting a sustained recovery in air travel demand in line with the economic recovery and the progress in vaccinations.

New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Hyderabad were the top airports in terms of domestic traffic, while New Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, Chennai and Hyderabad were the busiest airports for international traffic during October, the data showed.

New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport saw more than 3.4 million domestic passengers in October, up from 2.76 million domestic passengers in September.

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport recorded about 2 million passengers during October, up from 1.49 million domestic passengers in September.

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport and Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport registered 1.6 million and 1.2 million domestic passengers, respectively, during October, against 1.2 million and 0.86 million passengers, respectively, in September.

Scheduled airlines in India were till the first half of October allowed to sell up to 85% of their pre-covid capacity on domestic flights. The restriction on capacity on the domestic front was removed from 18 October.

In terms of international passenger traffic, the New Delhi airport recorded 646,268 passengers in October, up from 461,495 passengers in September, while Mumbai recorded 310,370 passengers in October, up from 234,963 passengers during the previous month.

Kochi and Chennai airports registered 222,192 and 156,703 international passengers, respectively, during October, up from 193,834 and 117,302 international passengers, respectively, during September.

On 26 November, the Indian government announced that it will resume scheduled international flights from 15 December, but with graded restrictions because of the threat still posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

India had suspended international flight operations from 23 March 2020. The suspension, extended periodically, currently stands enforced till 30 November.

At present, only flights under bilateral air bubbles, which is a mechanism to resume flights between India and other nations with preconditions during the pandemic, special, and cargo flights are allowed to operate. India has bilateral air bubble agreements with about 30 countries, including Bangladesh, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Maldives, the Netherlands, Singapore, the UAE, the UK, and the US.

