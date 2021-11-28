Top metropolitan cities see surge in air passenger traffic in October

The number of international passengers in October rose to 2.2 million, from 1.69 million in September and 1.29 million in August, while domestic passenger traffic grew to 17.42 million in October, up from 13.75 million in September and 12.97 million in August highlighting a sustained recovery in air travel demand in line with the economic recovery and the progress in vaccinations.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}