Top metropolitans continued to see surge in air passenger traffic in Nov

NEW DELHI : Top metropolitan cities continued to see a surge in domestic air traffic in November though international traffic remained somewhat muted due to concerns regarding the spread of Omicron strain of covid-19, according to latest data from Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Indian airports catered to 23.23 million passengers in November, up from 19.64 million passengers in October, 15.44 million passengers in September, and 14.26 million passengers in August.

The number of international passengers in November stood at 2.51 million passengers, against 2.2 million in October. International passenger traffic recorded during September and august stood at 1.69 million and 1.29 million respectively.

Meanwhile domestic passenger traffic rose to 20.72 million in November up from 17.42 million in October, highlighting a sustained recovery in air travel demand in line with the economic recovery and the progress in vaccinations.

Domestic passenger traffic at Indian airports stood at 13.75 million in September and 12.97 million in August

New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Hyderabad were the top airports in terms of domestic traffic, while New Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, Chennai and Hyderabad were the busiest airports for international traffic during November, the data showed.

New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport saw about 3.98 million domestic passengers in Novemer, up from 3.4 million domestic passengers in October, and 2.76 million domestic passengers in September.

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport recorded about 2.43 million domestic passengers in November, up from about 2 million domestic passengers during October, and 1.49 million domestic passengers in September.

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport and Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport registered 1.89 million and 1.32 million, domestic passengers, respectively, during November, up from 1.6 million and 1.2 million domestic passengers, respectively, during October, and against 1.2 million and 0.86 million passengers, respectively, in September.

In terms of international passenger traffic, the New Delhi airport recorded 724,784 passengers during November, up from 646,268 passengers in October, and 461,495 passengers in September, while Mumbai recorded 370,850 passengers in November, up from 310,370 passengers in October, and 234,963 passengers during September.

Kochi and Chennai airports registered 243,379 and 182,123 international passengers, respectively, during November. These arports had reported 222,192 and 156,703 international passengers, respectively, during October, up from 193,834 and 117,302 international passengers, respectively, during September.

On 26 November, the Indian government announced that it will resume scheduled international flights from 15 December.

However, this decision was soon rolled back due to the rising number of more virulent Omicron variant of covid-19 cases around the world.

India had suspended international flight operations from 23 March 2020. The suspension, extended periodically, currently stands enforced atleast till 31 January, 2022.

At present, only flights under bilateral air bubbles, which is a mechanism to resume flights between India and other nations with preconditions during the pandemic, special, and cargo flights are allowed to operate. India has bilateral air bubble agreements with about 35 countries, including Bangladesh, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Maldives, the Netherlands, Singapore, the UAE, the UK, and the US.

