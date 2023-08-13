MFs take to RBL after M&M investment1 min read 13 Aug 2023, 09:45 PM IST
Axis MF made a new entry into RBL stock counter while Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, which held 1.32% of its equity as of June quarter, added more, shows data from brokerage Nuvama.
MUMBAI : Top mutual fund houses were active on the RBL stock counter last month, coinciding with auto major M&M’s ₹417 crore investment for a 3.53% stake in the Mumbai-based lender, which was greeted with surprise by the market.
