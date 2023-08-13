MFs take to RBL after M&M investment

“NPA hiccups are behind; showing strong sign of recoveries: The bank’s reported slippages were down at ₹5.6bn v/s 6.8bn the previous quarter. Management expects slippages to moderate going forward. The up-gradation & rec-overies stood at ₹2.7bn against ₹3.8bn in 4QFY23. Additionally, write-offs were at ₹3bn v/s ₹3.4bn in the previous quarter. Lower slippages and moderate upgrades and write-offs resulted in decline in GNPA ratio (3.22%) decreased 15bps sequentially," LKP Securities said in a 24 July report.