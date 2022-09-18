The fraudster used the name of the group's vice chairman and sent the messages to the chief financial officer of the group via WhatsApp
Vivek Gupta, the Chief Financial Officer of listed auto firm JBM Group,has filed a complaint in which he has alleged that he received messages on WhatsApp requesting to transfer certain sums to bank accounts indicated in the messages and he was duped of over ₹1 crore by a fraudster using fake messages sent via WhatsApp.
The fraudster used the name of the group's vice chairman and sent the messages to the chief financial officer of the group.
“The fraudster claimed to be JBM Group vice chairman Nishant Arya. The WhatsApp profile picture of the caller displayed Arya's photograph. On verifying the number on Truecaller, it reflected that the number belonged to Arya. Since, I was informed by the sender that he is busy in an important meeting, I could not directly call to make any further enquiry.
"I carried out the instructions of the sender under the bona fide impression that the instructions were coming from my superior Nishant Arya who needed to effectuate these transactions which were both very important and extremely urgent. The sums were transferred from two entities of the JBM Group, namely JBM Industries and JBM Auto. At the request of the sender, the UTR numbers confirming such transfers were also shared on the same WhatsApp chat," Gupta said in his complaint as reported by news agency PTI.
He said eight transactions totalling ₹1,11,71,696 were made in seven different bank accounts.
"The FIR has been registered against the unidentified fraudster under section 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating) of IPC and Section 66-D of IT Act at cyber crime police station," Inspector Om Prakash said.
