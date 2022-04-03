Recruiting firms rope in homemakers as hiring agents

Recruiters say they will try to get more such freelance homemakers, and some are earning a couple of lakhs a month by becoming gig recruiters. “The payouts are 5-8% of the candidate’s salary, and the homemakers are roped in for hiring of junior to middle-management roles. The senior roles require trained headhunters and many meetings, which is not possible without adequate training and experience," said the CEO of another recruitment firm who did not want to be named.