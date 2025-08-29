Top Taiwan Bank Eyes Asia Growth Amid Tariff, Supply Chain Shift

(Bloomberg) -- One of Taiwan’s biggest banks is looking to ramp up its overseas presence, including hiring more staff, as the Trump administration’s disruption of global trade opens up new opportunities across Asia.

Vietnam is a key focus for Cathay United Bank, which plans to “significantly” boost its headcount in the country, according to Benny Miao, the lender’s head of international banking.

Calling Vietnam the bank’s “second home,” Miao said Cathay United is looking to increase its staff in the country by 50% from the current 200 over the next few years, with a focus on building up its technical capabilities.

“Vietnam is a very promising market for our growth,” Miao said in a Bloomberg Television interview on Friday. “I think both the ‘China plus one,’ or ‘China plus plus one,‘ still continues. If anything, it’s accelerating, even for the Chinese manufacturers themselves. They’re also expanding their base outside of China.”

The bank, a subsidiary of Taiwanese financial conglomerate Cathay Financial Holdings, provides banking services predominantly to the island’s major firms, including its top technology manufacturers. It has been expanding its operations in Southeast Asia as customers shift their supply chains.

The US has imposed a 20% import tariff on goods from Vietnam. Products made in China, meanwhile, face the possibility of 145% levies, which have temporarily been reduced to 30% while Washington and Beijing negotiate a resolution to the multitude of grievances between the two countries.

At one point, President Donald Trump’s threat of a 40% tariff on Vietnamese imports effectively halted most of his clients’ investment plans for the country, Miao said. Activity only resumed after the tariff was reduced, prompting clients to revisit potential investments.

In addition to Vietnam, Cathay United Bank plans to expand its Hong Kong staff to 200 by the end of next year — from a current 150 — in order to take advantage of the growing trade flows between Hong Kong and Shenzhen. It will also increase its Singapore headcount by 20 to build out its private banking branch in the city state.

The bank has already received approvals from Taiwan’s regulators to set up new branches in Japan and India, which are expected to begin operations over the coming year.

The bank is aiming to serve Taiwanese and Chinese companies operating in Japan, in addition to the outbound client flows from Japan to Southeast Asia, according to Miao.

“Japan is a big investor in Vietnam and Thailand, so we want to be able to service those customers as well,” he said. “Those are the two main strategy points we look at for every new market we enter.”

