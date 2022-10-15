Top two busiest international flight routes from India have one thing in common

Top two busiest international flight routes from India have one thing in common1 min read . 04:40 PM IST
While Mumbai-Dubai has secured the eighth position among the busiest flight routes in the world, Delhi-Dubai is at the tenth position
Two international routes originating from India have emerged in the top 10 busiest flight routes, as per data from OAG Avaition Worldwide. The two routes have one thing in common--destination.
The Mumbai-Dubai and Delhi-Dubai routes have secured the eighth and tenth positions, respectively, among the busiest flight routes in the world.
While the Mumbai-Dubai route has an annual capacity of around 2 million seats, Delhi-Dubai has around 1.9 million seats available on the route.
The busiest airline routes are defined as those with the largest volume of scheduled seats in the last 12 months (October 2021 – September 2022).
The busiest international route is between Cairo and Jeddah (CAI-JED) which has 35 daily flights, this route has the largest volume of scheduled seats at 3.2 million in the last 12 months. The busiest international route in 2019, pre-Covid, was between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore Changi (KUL-SIN) with an annual capacity of 2.4 million seats.
The busiest domestic airline route was found to be between Jeju International and Seoul Gimpo International Airport (CJU-GMP) of Japan, OAG data further revealed.
Four of the top 10 longest flight routes in the world have Singapore as their point of arrival. The longest airline route in September 2022, currently in operation, is between New York and Singapore (JFK-SIN) at 9,527 miles. This route is operated by Singapore Airlines on an A350-900 and the average flight duration of this super long sector is 18 hours and 40 minutes.
Since the onset of covid pandemic, there have been a decline in the number of direct flights offered by airlines globally, forcing people to take one-stop or two-stop connectivity. Based on passenger booking data for the period August 2021 - July 2022, eight of the top 10 largest unserved routes or routes where passengers are taking a one-stop or two-stop connectivity start or end in North America. This includes a New York route which connects Mumbai and New York’s John F. Kennedy International airport with nearly 82,000 passengers in a 12-month period currently travelling indirectly between these two cities, OAG said.