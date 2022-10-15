Top two busiest international flight routes from India have one thing in common

Since the onset of covid pandemic, there have been a decline in the number of direct flights offered by airlines globally, forcing people to take one-stop or two-stop connectivity. Based on passenger booking data for the period August 2021 - July 2022, eight of the top 10 largest unserved routes or routes where passengers are taking a one-stop or two-stop connectivity start or end in North America. This includes a New York route which connects Mumbai and New York’s John F. Kennedy International airport with nearly 82,000 passengers in a 12-month period currently travelling indirectly between these two cities, OAG said.