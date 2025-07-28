Torrent aims to be among first cos to launch Wegovy, Ozempic generics in Brazil
Summary
As of 2024, Brazil's Semaglutide market was estimated at $581 million. The global market size for the GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) is expected to grow to $100 billion by 2030, according to Goldman Sachs.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd aims to be in the first wave of generic launches of Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drugs Wegovy and Ozempic in Brazil starting next year, the company’s management said on Monday, without sharing exact timelines.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story