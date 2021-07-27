Torrent Gas to invest 10,000 crore to set up CGD network over five years

Jinal Mehta, director, Torrent Gas said, “Torrent Gas is committed to making CNG widely available in Chennai and Tiruvallur and we aim to commission 50 CNG stations by September 21 and 100 CNG stations by June 22. Torrent Gas intends to make a total investment of ₹5,000 crores in Tamil Nadu over the next 5 years towards the creation of CGD infrastructure including laying steel and PE pipelines to provide piped natural gas to domestic, industrial, and commercial customers and setting up CNG stations."