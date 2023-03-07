Torrent moves SC after NCLAT verdict favouring RCap lenders2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 11:50 PM IST
- On 2 March, the appellate tribunal had allowed a plea by the CoC of Reliance Capital to hold a second auction for the debt-laden firm.
MUMBAI : Torrent Investments, one of the highest bidders in Reliance Capital (RCap) insolvency, moved Supreme Court challenging a recent order by National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), a court listing showed .“The committee of creditors (CoC) had voted in favour of Torrent’s resolution plan and after the prescribed timelines passed, Hinduja submitted a better offer. Once CoC approved the resolution plan, no third party can be permitted to submit a fresh resolution plan, especially, because Hinduja did not stick to the timelines given by the resolution professional," said a lawyer aware of the development.
