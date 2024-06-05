Torrent Pharma in pact with Takeda to commercialize acid reflux drug
Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is a digestive disease in which stomach acid irritates the food pipe lining. This is a chronic disease that occurs when stomach acid or bile flows into the food pipe and irritates the lining. Acid reflux and heartburn more than twice a week may indicate GERD.
New Delhi: Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd has entered into a non-exclusive patent licensing agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to commercialize Vonoprazan in India, which is used to treat and prevent the return of ulcers (sores in the lining of the stomach or intestine) caused by certain types of bacteria, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.