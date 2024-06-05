Torrent Pharma in pact with Takeda to commercialize acid reflux drug

New Delhi: Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd has entered into a non-exclusive patent licensing agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to commercialize Vonoprazan in India, which is used to treat and prevent the return of ulcers (sores in the lining of the stomach or intestine) caused by certain types of bacteria, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vonoprozan is a novel potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB), used for the treatment of acid-related disorder gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

Torrent will market Vonoprazan under its own trademark, Kabvie, it stated.

"We are delighted to commercialize this novel treatment for Indian patients. I am confident that the launch of Kabvie will aid in reducing the disease burden of GERD and further strengthen our gastrointestinal offerings, augmenting our position as a leading player within the Indian pharmaceutical market," said Aman Mehta, director, Torrent.

Commercialization of a drug typically refers to its manufacture, marketing, and distribution after due regulatory approval.

What is GERD GERD is a digestive disease in which stomach acid or bile irritates the food pipe lining. This is a chronic disease that occurs when stomach acid or bile flows into the food pipe and irritates the lining. Acid reflux and heartburn more than twice a week may indicate GERD.

As per a 2019 study published by Indian Journal of Gastroenterology, prevalence of GERD in Indian population is around 8.2%, with a higher prevalence of around 11.1% in urban population.

Currently, treatments such as Pantoprazole (Proton Pump Inhibitors) are used to treat GERD.

