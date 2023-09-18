Torrent Pharma in talks with CVC, Bain Capital to raise funds for Cipla buyout1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 03:43 PM IST
In a bid to raise funds for buying stake in Cipla, Torrent Pharmaceuticals is in talks with private equity funds CVC Capital Partners and Bain Capital. The Indian pharmaceutical is planning to raise up to $1.5 billion to bid for Cipla, reported Reuters citing sources familiar with the matter.