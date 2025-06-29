Torrent Pharma to acquire majority stake in KKR-backed JB Chemicals at ₹25,689 crore valuation — Details here

Gujarat-based pharmaceutical giant Torrent Pharma announced on Sunday, 29 June 2025, that it is in definitive agreements with global investment giant KKR to acquire a majority stake in JB Chemicals, according to an exchange filing.

The potential acquisition details show that the company plans to acquire J. B. Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals at an equity valuation of ₹25,689 crore on a fully diluted basis, which will be followed by a merger of the two companies.