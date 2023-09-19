Torrent Pharmaceutical in talks with Apollo to borrow up to $1 billion for Cipla bid2 min read 19 Sep 2023, 02:54 PM IST
India's Torrent Pharmaceutical is in talks with Apollo Global Management for a loan of up to $1bn to fund a bid for Cipla.
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI : India's Torrent Pharmaceutical is in preliminary talks with Apollo Global Management to secure a loan of up to $1 billion to help fund a planned bid for Cipla, two people briefed on the discussions said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message