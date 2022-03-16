Torrent Power buys 51% stake in Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu discom

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
With the addition of DNH & DD, Torrent will distribute nearly 24 billion units of electricity per annum to over 3.85 million customers and cater a peak demand of over 5,000 MW
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Torrent Power Limited on Wednesday said it will buy 51% stake in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Power Distribution Corporation.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Torrent Power Limited on Wednesday said it will buy 51% stake in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Power Distribution Corporation.
Torrent Power has entered into an agreement with the administrator of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (holding entity) and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (the Special Purpose Vehicle) for purchase of 51% share capital of the SPV from the holding entity.
Torrent Power has entered into an agreement with the administrator of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (holding entity) and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (the Special Purpose Vehicle) for purchase of 51% share capital of the SPV from the holding entity.