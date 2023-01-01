Torrent Power in talks with ReNew to buy 1.1GW clean energy capacity

Torrent Power is not averse to an inorganic route to grow its business. It had placed the highest bid for acquiring the electricity distribution business of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu as part of the Union territories (UTs) electricity distribution companies (discoms) privatization exercise. Torrent Power had also bid to acquire the Chandigarh discom, in which Eminent Electricity Distribution Ltd, a subsidiary of Kolkata-based RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company CESC Ltd, emerged as the highest bidder.

