Torrent Power signs LNG supply pact with BP Singapore

New Delhi: Gujarat-based Torrent Power Ltd (TPL) has signed a long-term sale and purchase agreement with BP Singapore Pte. Ltd, a subsidiary of global energy major bp, for the supply of up to 0.41 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from 2027 to 2036.

The LNG will be strategically used by TPL to operate its 2,730 MW combined cycle gas-based power plants (GBPPs) across India, helping meet the country’s growing electricity demand and support the grid during peak consumption periods, the company said in a statement.

The agreement will also support Torrent Gas Ltd (TGL), the group’s city gas distribution (CGD) arm, by catering to its rising LNG requirements. The fuel will be used to ensure reliable gas supply for households, commercial and industrial consumers, as well as compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles, the statement added.

“Taking advantage of softness in LNG prices, TPL along with TGL further intends to explore medium- and long-term LNG procurement in response to the growing demand from its GBPPs and CGD networks respectively, aiming to enhance its portfolio diversity and reliably to meet energy supply needs of customers,” the statement said.

The deal comes amid a government push to boost power generation from gas-based plants. Last month, the Centre directed such plants to increase output in anticipation of surging electricity demand. India’s peak power demand is projected to hit 270 GW in FY26, up from the record 250 GW seen last year.

As part of India’s broader energy transition, natural gas—considered a cleaner alternative to crude oil—is being promoted across sectors, including domestic cooking and transportation. The ministry of petroleum has set a target to raise natural gas’s share in India’s energy mix to 15% by 2030, up from the current 6%.

A part of the Torrent Group, TPL has an installed generation capacity of 4,838 MWp, comprising 2,730 MW of gas-based, 1,746 MWp of renewable, and 362 MW of coal-based capacity. Another 3,154 MWp of renewable projects and 3,000 MW of pumped storage capacity are under development.

This brings TPL’s total planned generation and storage capacity to 7,992 MWp and 3,000 MW, respectively.

Under its power distribution business, TPL supplies nearly 31 billion units of electricity to over 4.21 million customers across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Dahej SEZ and Dholera SIR in Gujarat; Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu; and Bhiwandi, Shil, Mumbra, Kalwa in Maharashtra; as well as Agra in Uttar Pradesh.