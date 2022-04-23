Torrent Power to acquire 50 MW solar power plant from SkyPower group

Torrent Power currently has an aggregate installed generation capacity of 4.1 GW, which consists largely of clean generation sources such as gas (2.7 GW) and renewables (1.0 GW). It also has a capacity of 0.4 GW of renewable energy plants under development. With the latest acquisition, Torrent Power’s total generation capacity, including under development portfolio, will touch 4.6 GW with a renewable portfolio of more than 1.5 GW.