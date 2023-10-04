Torrent seeks SC intervention in RCap insolvency case

Torrent Investments Pvt. Ltd has filed a Letter of Urgency in the Supreme Court challenging the 2 March order of National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, that allowed Reliance Capital’s lenders to initiate a second auction, as a part of its corporate insolvency resolution process. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In its three-page letter, Torrent said it has sought the apex court’s intervention for urgent hearing and final disposal of its pending appeals, challenging a second round of auctions for debt-laden RCap’s assets.

The legal tussle with lenders started after Torrent submitted its bid of ₹8,640 crore for RCap, but rival bidder the Hinduja Group through IndusInd revised its bid to ₹9,000 crore. Subsequently, the committee of creditors (CIC) proposed an extended challenge mechanism in pursuit of higher value for the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In April, at the second auction, Hinduja Group’s IndusInd International Holding Ltd was the sole bidder. “Any subsequent developments pursuant to the conduct of second challenge mechanism including the CIC approving the resolution plan by IIHL and filing of the resolution plan before the Mumbai NCLT are all conscious steps taken by the CIC and the administrator to render the appeal filed by appellant (Torrent) infructuous and cause prejudice to appellant in complete contravention of the orders," Torrent alleged in its urgency petition.

On Wednesday, Supreme Court listed the matter for final disposal on 11 October.

Earlier, the lenders had moved the NCLAT after the NCLT allowed Torrent Investment’s plea challenging the lender’s proposal to hold a second auction (also known as extended challenge mechanism) as a part of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution process (CIRP) of Reliance Capital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The proposed second round of the challenge mechanism is nothing but an act to indirectly achieve what could not have been achieved by adhering to the challenge mechanism in terms of the challenge process note," a bench led by Justice Shyam Babu Gautam and Justice Pradeep Narhari Deshmukh said in their March order.

