Torrent, Sembcorp in fray to buy Vector Green Energy 12 Aug 2022, 11:11 PM IST
- The deal is expected to have an equity value of ₹3,000 cr, enterprise value of about ₹5,000 cr
Torrent Power Ltd and Singapore’s Sembcorp Industries Ltd are in the fray to buy US private equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners’ (GIP) Indian clean energy platform Vector Green Energy, said two people aware of the development, in what is set to become one of the biggest clean energy deals in India.