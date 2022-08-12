Torrent, Sembcorp in fray to buy Vector Green Energy

Investor interest is also sustaining, given the government’s efforts to make state-run electricity distribution companies (discoms) financially stronger, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi drawing attention to the ₹2.5 trillion worth of pending dues of gencos and discoms. State-run Power Finance Corp. Ltd and unit REC Ltd are expected to lend about ₹1.45 trillion to discoms under the one-time settlement scheme. As per the scheme, dues of the discoms, including late payment surcharges, will be converted into equated monthly instalments (EMIs) ranging from 12-48 months depending upon the quantum of arrears. The Vector Green Energy deal is among several large clean energy deals in India that have either been finalized or in the pipeline.