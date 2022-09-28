Analysts at HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Pvt. Ltd. said that the implied valuation for this deal based on company-provided data is 8.4 times/6.7 times FY22/23 sales (versus valuation of 2.2x-9.8x sales for key deals in India pharma market). However, they feel that the “ask-rates" are steep (targeted revenue growth of 25% and EBITDA margin of 30%+) to realise synergies from the deal.