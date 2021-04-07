Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Toshiba gets deal proposal that could be worth more than $20 billion

Toshiba gets deal proposal that could be worth more than $20 billion

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read . 11:23 PM IST Kosaku Narioka, The Wall Street Journal

Toshiba said it would seek more details from CVC Capital Partners

Japan’s Toshiba Corp. said Wednesday that it received a proposal for acquisition from private-equity firm CVC Capital Partners, in a deal that could be valued at more than $20 billion if completed.

Toshiba said it would seek further details about the offer and consider the proposal carefully.

