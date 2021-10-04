New Delhi: Local arm of Japanese industrial conglomerate Toshiba on Monday announced the appointment of Shuichi Ito as the company’s new managing director, effective 1 October.

Ito succeeds Tomohiko Okada who was heading TIPL’s operations for more than five years.

Ito, a law graduate from Kyushu University of Japan, has over three decades of diverse experience in Toshiba’s international energy business.

Toshiba India Private Limited (TIPL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Toshiba Corporation, Japan. The company provides solutions across energy, railway systems, rechargeable batteries, elevators, water and wastewater treatment and storage solutions.

Ito has held various leadership roles in international operations, business development, sales, and other commercial functions in the energy infrastructure business field across Asia and South America. His first association with India dates back to the start of his career. "In 1991, as part of the South Asia Group of Overseas Energy Division, he closely worked on a thermal power project in the state of Uttar Pradesh and supplied power transmission and distribution products to a major power company in India. Later in 2016, he was appointed as the Director—Sales at Toshiba Transmission & Distribution Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd. where he worked on sales expansion in and outside India," the company said in a statement.

“During my association with India spanning over 30 years, I witnessed India-Japan economic partnership and investments reach new heights. Toshiba has been actively contributing to Indian government’s initiatives, particularly Make-in-India, Clean India, and Skill India. I believe Mr. Ito is the right person to further strengthen Toshiba’s support to India and to take TIPL into in its new growth phase," Okada said.

