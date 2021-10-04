Toshiba India appoints Shuichi Ito as managing director

Ito has held various leadership roles in international operations, business development, sales, and other commercial functions in the energy infrastructure business field across Asia and South America. His first association with India dates back to the start of his career. "In 1991, as part of the South Asia Group of Overseas Energy Division, he closely worked on a thermal power project in the state of Uttar Pradesh and supplied power transmission and distribution products to a major power company in India. Later in 2016, he was appointed as the Director—Sales at Toshiba Transmission & Distribution Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd. where he worked on sales expansion in and outside India," the company said in a statement.