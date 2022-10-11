Toshiba India to supply SCiB li-ion cells for EVage commercial vans

“Our goal has always been for electrification to be a zero-hassle transition – including making recharging as fast as fuelling today. It’s taken years of development to get the EVage battery pack to the point it is today, during which time we’ve tested many cell technologies. It’s exciting to announce with Toshiba India today that EVage is bringing LTO chemistry cells to commercial trucks for the first time with Toshiba SCiB line. Their performance enables our customers to achieve the best economics in their fleets, and Toshiba’s scale allows EVage to hit our key cost and margin targets," said Singh.