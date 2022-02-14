Toshiba Corp. said Monday that it plans to hold an extraordinary shareholders meeting on March 24 to seek initial approval for its restructuring plan.

Last week, the Japanese conglomerate announced a plan to spin off its device business and split itself into two parts.

In addition to the company’s proposal, shareholders will vote on proposals submitted by Singapore-based 3D Investment Partners Pte., including one asking for the company to reconsider other alternatives such as delisting and minority investment in the company.

Toshiba said a legally binding resolution over the restructuring plan would be submitted at a shareholders meeting in 2023.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.