OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Toshiba shareholders to vote on restructuring in March

Toshiba Corp. said Monday that it plans to hold an extraordinary shareholders meeting on March 24 to seek initial approval for its restructuring plan.

Last week, the Japanese conglomerate announced a plan to spin off its device business and split itself into two parts.

In addition to the company’s proposal, shareholders will vote on proposals submitted by Singapore-based 3D Investment Partners Pte., including one asking for the company to reconsider other alternatives such as delisting and minority investment in the company.

Toshiba said a legally binding resolution over the restructuring plan would be submitted at a shareholders meeting in 2023.

MINT PREMIUM See All

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout