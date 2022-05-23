OPEN APP
Toshiba to nominate Elliott, Farallon executives to its board: Report
Toshiba Corp has decided to give two of its major hedge fund shareholders seats in its board, sources close to the company announced. This would provide foreign investors more influence over the company.

Toshiba plans to nominate the executives from Elliott Management and Farallon Capital Management for board seats. This will be done before annual shareholders meeting in June, a Reuters report said

Three of the people said Toshiba will propose Elliott, and two of them said it would also propose Farallon.

The move could mark a turn in a long battle between Toshiba's management and its activist shareholders.

A Toshiba spokesperson said the company hasn't finalised its board director nominees, adding that it will promptly make disclosures as soon as decided.

Farallon, Toshiba's third-largest shareholder with a stake of more than 6%, and Elliott, which sources say owns just under 5% of Toshiba, didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

