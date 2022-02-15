Toshiba vote is a vote on Japan Inc.’s future, too

The long-running corporate drama at Toshiba is having another nail-biting showdown. A victory for activist investors would be a positive signal at a company that has become a bellwether for progress on governance at Japan Inc. A win for management might mean that future dividends from reform prove more paltry than hoped.

The beleaguered Japanese industrial giant said Monday that it would hold a nonbinding shareholder vote next month on its proposal to split the company into two. Toshiba said the plan, announced last week, would be faster and more efficient than its earlier proposal of a three-way split. Under the original plan, Toshiba would have been split into a device company, an infrastructure unit and a company holding its stake in flash-memory company Kioxia. The new plan would just spin off its device business into a separate company.

Not every investor agrees. Shareholders will also vote on two resolutions proposed by Singapore-based activist investor 3D Investment Partners. One of the resolutions, which Toshiba management recommended that shareholders reject, instructs the board of directors to ensure all alternatives are fully considered, including going private.

While the vote isn’t legally binding, it could still exert significant pressure on Toshiba’s management if shareholders choose 3D’s proposal instead of the company’s. The company will eventually have to do what activist investors are pushing for—explore a sale to private-equity funds. Toshiba’s breakup plan could unlock some value for investors, but it fails to fundamentally change the governance structure, which has helped entangle the company in scandal after scandal over the past few years. A sale could allow the company to start fresh.

The vote might be a tight one. Foreign shareholders owned around half of the company at the end of September, and about 56% of Toshiba’s shareholders voted to oust then-board Chairman Osamu Nagayama in last year’s annual general meeting. But that shareholder revolt succeeded partly due to the support of proxy firms like Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services. How they recommend investors vote this time may play an important role, too.

Toshiba’s latest plan to return more capital to investors and sell noncore assets may, however, have persuaded some investors to book their wins and move on. Toshiba said last week that it would sell a 55% stake in its air-conditioning unit to its joint-venture partner Carrier Global for around $868 million. Some other assets it could sell include its elevator and lighting businesses, as well as its stake in equipment maker Toshiba Tec. The company also said last week that it would increase shareholder returns over the next two years to the equivalent of $2.6 billion, three times its earlier target.

Activists have been battling with Toshiba management for the past few years. Next month’s vote will be another pivotal moment and will shed significant light on how the saga will end, both for Toshiba and Japan itself.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.