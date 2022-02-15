Toshiba vote is a vote on Japan Inc.’s future, too

Toshiba’s latest plan to return more capital to investors and sell noncore assets may, however, have persuaded some investors to book their wins and move on. Toshiba said last week that it would sell a 55% stake in its air-conditioning unit to its joint-venture partner Carrier Global for around $868 million. Some other assets it could sell include its elevator and lighting businesses, as well as its stake in equipment maker Toshiba Tec. The company also said last week that it would increase shareholder returns over the next two years to the equivalent of $2.6 billion, three times its earlier target.