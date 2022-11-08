Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Total 54 new hotels signed in FY22: JLL

Total 54 new hotels signed in FY22: JLL

1 min read . 01:11 AM ISTVaruni Khosla
India currently has around 150,000 branded hotel rooms.

  • In all, 54 hotels, with 4,282 rooms were added during the year. While domestic operators signed 34 hotels, international firms were involved in 20 deals, the report said

NEW DELHI :The hospitality sector has witnessed a significant increase in hotel signings in FY22, up 63% from the year-ago, according to a report by real estate consultancy JLL.

In all, 54 hotels, with 4,282 rooms were added during the year. While domestic operators signed 34 hotels, international firms were involved in 20 deals, the report added.

The Hotel Momentum India report said occupancies in the current quarter is expected to remain at optimum levels on the back of the wedding season, and leisure travel with the winter holidays expected to boost demand. Business travel, too, will be strong through the year-end, it added.

“We expect the hotel investment climate to remain buoyant in 2023 as hotel performances continue to strengthen. Hotels across major business and leisure destinations are performing either at par or at a higher level than the pre-covid RevPAR (revenue per available room) levels. This recovery has renewed confidence in the sector resulting in more development and investments. We believe this momentum will continue through the year-end," said Jaideep Dang, managing director, hotels and hospitality group, India, JLL.

India currently has around 150,000 branded hotel rooms.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
