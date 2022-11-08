Total 54 new hotels signed in FY22: JLL

Total 54 new hotels signed in FY22: JLL1 min read . 01:11 AM IST
NEW DELHI :The hospitality sector has witnessed a significant increase in hotel signings in FY22, up 63% from the year-ago, according to a report by real estate consultancy JLL.
In all, 54 hotels, with 4,282 rooms were added during the year. While domestic operators signed 34 hotels, international firms were involved in 20 deals, the report added.
The Hotel Momentum India report said occupancies in the current quarter is expected to remain at optimum levels on the back of the wedding season, and leisure travel with the winter holidays expected to boost demand. Business travel, too, will be strong through the year-end, it added.
“We expect the hotel investment climate to remain buoyant in 2023 as hotel performances continue to strengthen. Hotels across major business and leisure destinations are performing either at par or at a higher level than the pre-covid RevPAR (revenue per available room) levels. This recovery has renewed confidence in the sector resulting in more development and investments. We believe this momentum will continue through the year-end," said Jaideep Dang, managing director, hotels and hospitality group, India, JLL.
India currently has around 150,000 branded hotel rooms.