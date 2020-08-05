Total-Adani JV to seek permit for setting up fuel stations

Total-Adani JV to seek permit for setting up fuel stations1 min read . 11:37 PM IST
The joint venture, Total Adani Fuels Marketing Pvt. Ltd, will soon apply for a licence under the new liberal fuel retailing rules, Suresh Manglani said
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The joint venture, Total Adani Fuels Marketing Pvt. Ltd, will soon apply for a licence under the new liberal fuel retailing rules, Suresh Manglani said
A joint-venture by Adani Gas and France’s Total will soon seek government permission to open retail fuel stations in India, Adani’s chief executive said on Wednesday.
A joint-venture by Adani Gas and France’s Total will soon seek government permission to open retail fuel stations in India, Adani’s chief executive said on Wednesday.
“Definitely we will take full benefit of the expertise and strength of Total," Suresh Manglani told reporters on an earnings call on Wednesday, adding that the intent was to become a full-service operator, providing a multi-fuel offering.
“Definitely we will take full benefit of the expertise and strength of Total," Suresh Manglani told reporters on an earnings call on Wednesday, adding that the intent was to become a full-service operator, providing a multi-fuel offering.
The joint venture, Total Adani Fuels Marketing Pvt. Ltd, will soon apply for a licence under the new liberal fuel retailing rules, Manglani said.
Adani Gas on Wednesday reported a 42% fall in net profit in the June quarter to ₹46 crore, against ₹79 crore in the year-ago period.
Revenue from operations also dropped 57% to ₹207 crore against ₹479 crore in Q1FY20 .
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated