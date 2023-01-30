Total exposure to Adani group stocks at 0.975%, says LIC2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 08:22 PM IST
LIC said it has Rs. 35,917.31 crore under equity and debt at the end of December in Adani group stocks
Insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Monday said it has 0.975 per cent of its total assets under management at book value in Adani Group companies.
