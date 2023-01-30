Total exposure to Adani group stocks at 0.975%, says LIC

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) said it has Rs. 35,917.31 crore under equity and debt at the end of December in Adani Group stock. It said the total purchase value of equity under all Adani group companies is Rs. 30,127 crores and the market value for the same on January 27, 2023 was 56,142 crores. The total amount invested under Adani Group amounts to Rs. 36,474.78 crores to date, said LIC in its statement.