



Mumbai: Signaling its diversification towards cleaner energy, French energy major Total has rebranded itself as TotalEnergies, the company said today.

"At the ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting, shareholders approved today, almost unanimously, the resolution to change the company’s name from Total to TotalEnergies, thereby anchoring its strategic transformation into a broad energy company in its identity," the company said in a statement.

In tandem with this name change, TotalEnergies is adopting a new visual identity, too.

“Energy is life. We all need it and it’s a source of progress. So today, to contribute to the sustainable development of the planet facing the climate challenge, we are moving forward, together, towards new energies," said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TotalEnergies, adding that the company's ambition is to be a world-class player in the energy transition. "That is why Total is transforming and becoming TotalEnergies,"

The company has decided to reduce its direct emissions to net-zero by 2050. That will mean a reduction of 40% from 46 Metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (MtCO2e) to 25-30 MtCO2e by 2030 and zero by 2050.

The company plans to reach this goal by altering the energy mix it sells its customers. In 2019 Total's energy sales comprised 40% natural gas, 55% oils products and 5% electrons. By 2030, the company plans to increase natural gas sales to 50%, reduce oil products sales to 35% and increase electrons sales to 15%.

Total also aims to be among the world's top five companies in renewable energies by 2030 with $60 billion in renewable projects to be financed over 10 years.

There are seven colours in the new logo of the company, for as many energies.

"We go from one colour to another, from one energy to another. Red, the brand's historic colour, is the starting point for this transformation," it said.

