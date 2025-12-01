TotalEnergies announces 40% stake sale in two exploration licenses in Nigeria to Chevron

TotalEnergies has agreed to sell a 40% stake in two offshore exploration licenses in Nigeria to Chevron, with the aim to enhance collaboration between the French and US energy giants, the company said on Monday.

Advertisement

After the sale, TotalEnergies will continue to operate the site with a 40% stake, sharing responsibilities with Chevron and South Atlantic Petroleum.

The transaction with Chevron will be completed once standard conditions are met, including obtaining regulatory approvals, it said.

This new joint venture highlights TotalEnergies’ worldwide offshore exploration partnership with Chevron, after acquiring a 25% working interest in a portfolio of exploration leases offshore the US in June, which includes 40 blocks operated by Chevron.

"After launching our joint venture in US offshore exploration in June, we’re delighted to now expand our collaboration to Nigeria to unlock new resources in the West Delta basin," said Nicola Mavilla, Senior Vice-President Exploration at TotalEnergies. “This new joint venture aims at derisking and developing new opportunities in Nigeria, in line with the objectives of the country.”

Advertisement

TotalEnergies operations in Nigeria TotalEnergies has been present in Nigeria for over 60 years and currently employs more than 1,800 people across various business segments.