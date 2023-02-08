TotalEnergies CEO says Adani Green, Adani Total Gas are healthy
Amid the controversy surrounding Adani Group on Hindenburg report echoing in Parliament, TotalEnergies CEO has made it clear that the company's investment in Adani Green and Adani Total Gas are healthy. But the company has put a hydrogen partnership deal with Adani Group on hold
TotalEnergies SE said its $3.1 billion investment in the gas and renewables units of Indian conglomerate Adani Group are healthy, but a hydrogen partnership is on hold for the moment.
