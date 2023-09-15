comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 15 2023 12:07:42
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131.1 -0.42%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 631.9 1.21%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 440.8 1%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 193.6 -0.77%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 236.8 -0.5%
Business News/ Companies / News/  TotalEnergies in talks to invest $700 million in Adani Green’s projects: Report
Back

TotalEnergies is in talks to invest in renewable energy projects developed by Adani Green Energy as part of its drive to expand its clean energy projects portfolio, Bloomberg News reported citing unnamed sources.

The French oil major Total could invest about $700 million and is looking to buy stakes in some of Adani Green’s projects, the report said, citing one source.

Deliberations are ongoing and there’s no certainty for a transaction, the people told Bloomberg.

TotalEnergies is already the second largest shareholder of with a 19.75% stake in Adani Green Energy.

The deal could be the first between Total and billionaire Gautam Adani-led group since the US short-seller Hindenburg raised governance concerns and alleged improper dealings in January, which led to a sharp slump in Adani group stocks. The Adani Group has denied wrongdoing.

Adani Group stocks have since recouped some losses after it repaid part of its debt and secured investments. The gains in Adani group shares also came on the back of investment from GQG Partners and an interim report from a Supreme Court-appointed panel in May that found no evidence of stock-price manipulation. 

In July, Adani Green had said it approved raising 12,300 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP).

At 12:05 pm, Adani Green Energy share price was trading 2.11% higher at 1,004.55 apiece on the BSE.

Catch Live Market Updates here

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 15 Sep 2023, 12:08 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App