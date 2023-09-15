TotalEnergies in talks to invest $700 million in Adani Green’s projects: Report1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 12:08 PM IST
The French oil major Total could invest about $700 million and is looking to buy stakes in some of Adani Green’s projects, the report said
TotalEnergies is in talks to invest in renewable energy projects developed by Adani Green Energy as part of its drive to expand its clean energy projects portfolio, Bloomberg News reported citing unnamed sources.
