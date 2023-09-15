Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  TotalEnergies in talks to invest $700 million in Adani Green’s projects: Report

TotalEnergies in talks to invest $700 million in Adani Green’s projects: Report

1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 12:08 PM IST Livemint

  • The French oil major Total could invest about $700 million and is looking to buy stakes in some of Adani Green’s projects, the report said

TotalEnergies is already the second largest shareholder of with a 19.75% stake in Adani Green Energy.

TotalEnergies is in talks to invest in renewable energy projects developed by Adani Green Energy as part of its drive to expand its clean energy projects portfolio, Bloomberg News reported citing unnamed sources.

The French oil major Total could invest about $700 million and is looking to buy stakes in some of Adani Green’s projects, the report said, citing one source.

Deliberations are ongoing and there’s no certainty for a transaction, the people told Bloomberg.

TotalEnergies is already the second largest shareholder of with a 19.75% stake in Adani Green Energy.

The deal could be the first between Total and billionaire Gautam Adani-led group since the US short-seller Hindenburg raised governance concerns and alleged improper dealings in January, which led to a sharp slump in Adani group stocks. The Adani Group has denied wrongdoing.

Adani Group stocks have since recouped some losses after it repaid part of its debt and secured investments. The gains in Adani group shares also came on the back of investment from GQG Partners and an interim report from a Supreme Court-appointed panel in May that found no evidence of stock-price manipulation.

In July, Adani Green had said it approved raising 12,300 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP).

At 12:05 pm, Adani Green Energy share price was trading 2.11% higher at 1,004.55 apiece on the BSE.

Catch Live Market Updates here

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 15 Sep 2023, 12:08 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.