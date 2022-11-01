TotalEnergies launches EV fluid range in India

New Delhi: TotalEnergies Marketing India Private Limited (TEMIPL) on Tuesday announced the launch of its new EV Fluid range in India for electric and hybrid cars, and electric bikes.
“The new product ranges - Quartz EV Fluid for cars and Hi-Perf EV Fluid for bikes - have been developed specifically for drivetrain reducers, e-motors, e-transmissions and batteries in electric and hybrid vehicles," the company said in a press release.
The custom EV fluids are designed with enhanced electrical properties against short circuits and static electricity and excellent compatibility with copper coils and new polymer materials used in electric vehicles. They are also produced with excellent anti-wear properties and high thermal resistance with ultra-low viscosity for protection of gears and bearings and optimal temperature control with efficient cooling.
“TotalEnergies’ EV fluids are the result of extensive research & development investment and commitment, partnering with car manufacturers around the world as well as using Formula E races as a test environment for their EV fluids to help improve vehicle performance, extend the autonomy and increase their lifespan," the company added.
“India is boosting EV adoption across the country with focus on sustainable and clean mobility solutions. As a result, the Indian electric vehicle market is expected to grow exponentially in the next five years," said Syed Shakilur Rahman, CEO Lubricants South Asia, TEMIPL.
Rahman added that with this launch, TEMIPL brings its global experience and technical expertise to the Indian market. “Our products have been especially developed to meet the cooling, insulating and lubrication needs of all types of electric and hybrid vehicles to ensure that they remain in peak condition throughout their lifetime."
