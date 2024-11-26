TotalEnergies pauses business with Adani, whistleblower Nelson Amenya says, ‘When it rains, it pours…’

French oil major TotalEnergies SE has in a statement on November 25 said that it will halt any new investments in the Adani Group, till the accusations against those accused and their consequences are clear.

The ciompany also clarified that it was unaware of a United States regulatory investigation into possible bribery and corruption at Adani Green Energy (AGEL). TotalEnergies holds close to 20 per cent stake and a seat at the board of directors in AGEL.

‘Rejects Corruption in Any Form…' “TotalEnergies has learnt through public announcements made by the US authorities of the indictment of certain individual Adani group executives in relation to an alleged corruption scheme linked to the business of Adani Green Energy Limited. This indictment does not target AGEL itself, nor any AGEL related companies. In accordance with its code of conduct, TotalEnergies rejects corruption in any form,” the company statement said.

It added, “TotalEnergies, which is not targeted nor involved in the facts described by such indictment, will take all relevant actions to protect its interests as minority (19.75%) shareholder of AGEL and as a joint-venture partner (50%) in project companies with AGEL.”

Further, on its JV with Adani, it added, “Until such time when the accusations against the Adani group individuals and their consequences have been clarified, Total Energies will not make any new financial contribution as part of its investments in the Adani group of companies.”

Kenya Whistleblower Nelson Amenya Takes Jab Also sharing the press statement, Kenya airport whistleblower Nelson Amenya took at a jab at the Adani group's troubles, saying “When it rains it pours!!”

U.S. prosecutors on Thursday charged eight people - including Indian tycoon Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani and the former CEO of Adani Green Energy - with promising and then making improper payments to Indian officials between July 2021 and 2024 for business advantages.

The French firm purchased its stake in Adani Green Energy in January 2021 - after the Indian company won what was then the world's largest solar order, and just months before the payments to officials were alleged to have begun.

Total also owns a 37.4% stake in Adani Total Gas Limited, as well as a 50% stake in three renewable joint ventures with Adani Green Energy.

Two of those joint ventures were entered into after the FBI served search warrants on Sagar Adani and seized evidence related to Adani Green Energy.

TotalEnergies has described India as a key market for developing both its natural gas and renewable energy businesses. Searing heatwaves and an uptick in economic activity have resulted in India's electricity generation growing at an average of about 8% annually following the pandemic year of 2020/21, outpacing power demand growth in every major global economy.

The French firm has repeatedly characterised its relationship with the Adani Group as a "strategic alliance" — 25% of Total's operational renewables portfolio comes from its stakes in Adani wind and solar assets.

Analysts at Bernstein Research estimate TotalEnergies' financial exposure to Adani firms at between $4-5 billion, or around 3% of capital employed.

TotalEnergies shares were down 0.42% at 1145 GMT on Monday.