TotalEnergies says not re-evaluating investment in Adani companies

1 min read . 03:03 PM IST PTI
A signage of Indian conglomerate Adani is seen on a corporate building in Mumbai on February 2, 2023

In a statement, the French firm said its investment in Adani group entities were undertaken in full compliance with the Indian laws and its own internal governance processes

French energy giant TotalEnergies, which had in past years taken stakes in two Adani group listed firms, on Friday said it has not performed any re-evaluation of its holdings because of volatility in stock prices following allegations of fraud.

In a statement, the French firm said its investment in Adani group entities were undertaken in full compliance with the Indian laws and its own internal governance processes.

The company has a 37.4 per cent stake in Adani Total Gas Ltd and a 20 per cent holding in Adani Green Energy Ltd.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

