Amid growing concerns over artificial intelligence (AI) reshaping the global workforce and triggering job cuts, particularly across the technology sector, Google India has dismissed reports of "huge layoffs" within its Cloud division.

Google rejects layoff speculations: What we know In a social media post shared early on Tuesday morning, the company rejected the speculation, saying: "These rumours are totally inaccurate. Last week, Google Cloud made a small organisational change in India, and approximately 30 roles were eliminated as part of a re-prioritisation of work."

The remarks from the tech giant came days after social media platform X was abuzz with rumours that the company's Cloud division had laid off a large part of its India team.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the rumours first surfaced on anonymous professional network Blind, where one person claiming to be a Bengaluru-based Google employee alleged that the firm was issuing "resign or get fired" ultimatums to staff.

The user claimed: "People are posting about sudden cuts across India Cloud teams, with zero link to performance, and while their US counterparts weren't touched. Others are getting 24-hour 'resign or get fired' ultimatums with just 1 month's severance, impossible pre-PIPs that block internal transfers, and rumours of January VEPs or layoffs in P&D."

Social media users speculate Google layoffs The claims soon spread to X, prompting widespread speculation about layoffs at Google India. One user wrote: "Huge layoffs at Google India. What's going on?”

Responding to the post, Google Cloud India dismissed the claims, clarifying that the company had not carried out widespread layoffs and that the changes made last week were part of a small organisational restructuring in the country.

The company shared the same response across several X posts that amplified the rumours. Several Google employees also joined the tech giant in dismissing the reports. One user wrote: "Fake hysteria - I’m in the org." Another commented: “I don't see it anywhere yet.”

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Google layoffs Since 2023, the tech giant has carried out multiple rounds of job cuts as part of efforts to reduce costs, streamline operations, and shift resources towards strategic areas, particularly AI. While the company announced a major round of layoffs in 2023, most subsequent cuts have been smaller and limited to specific teams and divisions.

In January 2023, Google announced plans to cut around 12,000 jobs globally, representing approximately 6% of its workforce. The company continued its workforce reductions in 2024, carrying out smaller rounds of job cuts. In January that year, it confirmed that several hundred employees across its hardware, central engineering and Google Assistant teams would be affected.

In 2026, the tech major offered voluntary buyout and exit packages to selected employees across five countries, Canada, France, Germany, Japan and Switzerland, as it sought to manage costs amid heavy investment in AI.