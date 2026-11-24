Amid growing concerns over artificial intelligence (AI) reshaping the global workforce and triggering job cuts, particularly across the technology sector, Google India has dismissed reports of "huge layoffs" within its Cloud division.

Google rejects layoff speculations: What we know In a social media post shared early on Tuesday morning, the company rejected the speculation, saying: "These rumours are totally inaccurate. Last week, Google Cloud made a small organisational change in India, and approximately 30 roles were eliminated as part of a re-prioritisation of work."

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The remarks from the tech giant came days after social media platform X was abuzz with rumours that the company's Cloud division had laid off a large part of its India team.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the rumours first surfaced on anonymous professional network Blind, where one person claiming to be a Bengaluru-based Google employee alleged that the firm was issuing "resign or get fired" ultimatums to staff.

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The user claimed: "People are posting about sudden cuts across India Cloud teams, with zero link to performance, and while their US counterparts weren't touched. Others are getting 24-hour 'resign or get fired' ultimatums with just 1 month's severance, impossible pre-PIPs that block internal transfers, and rumours of January VEPs or layoffs in P&D."

Social media users speculate Google layoffs The claims soon spread to X, prompting widespread speculation about layoffs at Google India. One user wrote: "Huge layoffs at Google India. What's going on?”

Responding to the post, Google Cloud India dismissed the claims, clarifying that the company had not carried out widespread layoffs and that the changes made last week were part of a small organisational restructuring in the country.

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The company shared the same response across several X posts that amplified the rumours. Several Google employees also joined the tech giant in dismissing the reports. One user wrote: "Fake hysteria - I’m in the org." Another commented: “I don't see it anywhere yet.”

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Google layoffs Since 2023, the tech giant has carried out multiple rounds of job cuts as part of efforts to reduce costs, streamline operations, and shift resources towards strategic areas, particularly AI. While the company announced a major round of layoffs in 2023, most subsequent cuts have been smaller and limited to specific teams and divisions.

In January 2023, Google announced plans to cut around 12,000 jobs globally, representing approximately 6% of its workforce. The company continued its workforce reductions in 2024, carrying out smaller rounds of job cuts. In January that year, it confirmed that several hundred employees across its hardware, central engineering and Google Assistant teams would be affected.

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In 2026, the tech major offered voluntary buyout and exit packages to selected employees across five countries, Canada, France, Germany, Japan and Switzerland, as it sought to manage costs amid heavy investment in AI.

While Google has rejected claims of widespread layoffs in its India Cloud division, the elimination of around 30 roles reflects the smaller workforce adjustments the company has continued to make as it reorganises its operations and redirects resources towards changing business priorities, including AI.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.