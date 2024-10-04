Tough times ahead for NBFCs: Piramal's Sridharan

"Asset quality environment has been tough over the last few years, especially in the last two quarters. Initially, the deterioration began with small-ticket loans, then credit cards, and later with microfinance lenders. It’s like a series of dominoes falling one after another, which usually signals contagion or some risk spread across the market. It’s a time to be very cautious, and we have been cautious for the last year and a half. Tougher times may lie ahead for NBFCs, but we are prepared," he said.