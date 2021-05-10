Tourism association urges govt for urgent measures on jobs, business protection

The association has asked for a waiver or compensation for fixed statutory and compliance liabilities. Despite no revenues, there are statutory liabilities and compliance liabilities at both state and central government level and other regulatory bodies which still need to be met. These include various forms of duties, taxes, cess or license fees including electricity & water, property taxes, excise duties, transport taxes, parking cess, insurance premiums provident fund, Employee State Insurance (ESI) contribution on hotels, travel agents, tour operators, restaurants tourist transporters or any other form of tourism travel & hospitality services.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}