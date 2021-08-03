Tourism likely to be included in Concurrent list

“The Committee takes note of the submission of the Ministry that a proposal for inclusion of tourism in the Concurrent List has been initiated. The Committee sincerely hopes that the proposed measure will provide a level playing field to all the hotels which have been badly hit by the ongoing covid-19 pandemic. The Committee desires to be kept apprised of the efficacy of the new measures proposed," the Parliamentary committee has said in its report tabled on Tuesday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}